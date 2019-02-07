CBL's 2019 FFO guidance trails consensus estimate

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) introduces 2019 adjusted FFO per share guidance of $1.41-$1.46, trailing consensus estimate of $1.49.
Guidance includes a budgeted impact of loss in rent due to tenant bankruptcies, store and anchor closures and rent adjustments as well as a reserve of $5.0M-$15.0M for unbudgeted lost rents in SC NOI and FFO.
Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 45 cents, in-line with consensus estimate, vs. 56 cents a year ago.
Q4 total revenue of $216.9M falls from $235.4M a year ago.
Q4 portfolio same-center NOI -4.4%; mall same-center NOI -4.6%.
Portfolio occupancy at Dec. 31, 2018 was 93.1% vs. 93.2% a year earlier; mall portfolio occupancy at 91.8% vs. 92.0%.
Conference call on Feb. 8 at 11:00 AM.
