Motorola Solutions +5.2% after strong capper to annual profit record

Feb. 07, 2019 4:50 PM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)MSIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is up 5.2% postmarket after it topped expectations with Q4 earnings, posting broad gains in sales and operating earnings thanks to strength in Americas and EMEA.
  • Overall sales rose 15% ($297M, with about $159M related to acquisitions).
  • Backlog rose $988M to $10.6B, inclusive of a $205M unfavorable currency charge.
  • “From strong organic revenue growth and cash generation to record EPS and backlog, we delivered an outstanding 2018, capped by an excellent fourth quarter,” says CEO Greg Brown.
  • Net sales breakout: Products, $1.47B (up 19.2%); Services, $784M (up 8.3%).
  • Sales by segment: Products and Systems Integration, $1.67B (up 16%); Services and Software, $584M (up 12%).
  • Operating earnings by segment: Products and Systems Integration, $483M (up 11%); Services and Software, $167M (up 27%).
  • Operating cash flow rose to $812M from a year-ago $761M; free cash flow was $743M, up from $740M a year ago.
  • For Q1, it's guiding to revenue growth of 11% and EPS of $1.11-$1.16 (in line with expectations for $1.14). For 2019, it sees revenue growth of 6-7% and EPS of $7.55-$7.70 (vs. consensus for $7.57).
  • Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
  • Previously: Motorola Solutions beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Feb. 07 2019)
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.