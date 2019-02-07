Motorola Solutions +5.2% after strong capper to annual profit record
Feb. 07, 2019 4:50 PM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)MSIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is up 5.2% postmarket after it topped expectations with Q4 earnings, posting broad gains in sales and operating earnings thanks to strength in Americas and EMEA.
- Overall sales rose 15% ($297M, with about $159M related to acquisitions).
- Backlog rose $988M to $10.6B, inclusive of a $205M unfavorable currency charge.
- “From strong organic revenue growth and cash generation to record EPS and backlog, we delivered an outstanding 2018, capped by an excellent fourth quarter,” says CEO Greg Brown.
- Net sales breakout: Products, $1.47B (up 19.2%); Services, $784M (up 8.3%).
- Sales by segment: Products and Systems Integration, $1.67B (up 16%); Services and Software, $584M (up 12%).
- Operating earnings by segment: Products and Systems Integration, $483M (up 11%); Services and Software, $167M (up 27%).
- Operating cash flow rose to $812M from a year-ago $761M; free cash flow was $743M, up from $740M a year ago.
- For Q1, it's guiding to revenue growth of 11% and EPS of $1.11-$1.16 (in line with expectations for $1.14). For 2019, it sees revenue growth of 6-7% and EPS of $7.55-$7.70 (vs. consensus for $7.57).
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
