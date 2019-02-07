Starz a bright spot in Lions Gate quarterly miss

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B) missed earnings expectations thanks largely to falling revenue in its film and TV production units, though Starz led the company to profit.

Revenues dropped by double digits in large part due to a smaller content slate.

Starz, however, ended the quarter up 1.1M subscribers to 25.1M domestic subs overall.

"As we refill our feature film and television pipelines at a robust pace and take our integration of Lionsgate and Starz to the next level, all signs are pointing to strong growth in the year ahead," says CEO Jon Feltheimer.

Revenue by segment: Media Networks, $366.8M (up 3.8%); Motion Picture, $362.6M (down 32.7%); Television Production, $216.5M (down 18.7%).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

