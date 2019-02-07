Franco-Nevada expects 2018 production within guidance
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) says it expects to achieve production of 445K-450K gold equiv. oz. during 2018, within its previously provided guidance range.
- FNV says the Levack Morrison mine in Sudbury will be placed on care and maintenance effective March 31, but the McCreedy mine has resumed operations after being placed on care and maintenance in 2013; FNV expects the restart of McCreedy to replace the stream ounces originally expected from Levack Morrison for 2019.
- The company also declares a quarterly dividend of $0.24/share, in-line with its previous payout.