ViaSat +7.3% after Q3 revenue roars ahead to easy beat

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is up 7.3% in postmarket trading after its Q3 adjusted earnings came out surprisingly positive, and the company easily cleared the revenue bar.

The company trimmed its GAAP net loss by 58%, to $10.4M after significantly improving operating profits to $6M.

Revenues grew broadly across all segments and rose 45% overall.

EBITDA jumped by $52.4M to $108.7M (up $31.2M from last quarter); Adjusted EBITDA rose 93% Y/Y and 40% sequentially.

New contract awards were up 3% to $448.6M.

Sales backlog, meanwhile, jumped 62% to $1.83B.

Revenue breakout: Product, $301.9M (up 71.6%); Service, $252.8M (up 22.8%).

Revenue by segment: Satellite Services, $177.7M (up 23%); Commercial Networks, $127M (up 129%); Government Systems, $250.1M (up 38%).

Cash and equivalents at year's end were $43.4M.

