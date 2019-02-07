PennyMac Mortgage Q4 beats, book value rises
Feb. 07, 2019
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment (NYSE:PMT) Q4 EPS of 55 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 41 cents.
- Compares with 62 cents in Q3 and 50 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Book value per common share of $20.61 at Dec. 31, 2018 increased from $20.48 at Sept. 30, 2018.
- Mortgage loan origination fees of $15.0M vs. $12.4M in Q3 and $9.7M in Q4 2017.
- Q4 net interest income of $13.4M vs. $15.7M in Q3 and $7.62M in Q4 2017.
