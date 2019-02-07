France backs EU regulation bid for Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline

France says it will support a European Union proposal to regulate Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, potentially threatening the project's completion and dealing a blow to Germany which has been trying to gain support for the project.

The EU wants to extend its internal energy market laws to offshore gas pipelines before construction is completed, giving it a say over how Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany is used; in its current form, the project owned by Russian state energy firm Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) would not be compliant with tougher new rules foreseen for new infrastructure projects.

Any delay in building the pipeline would create uncertainty for Gazprom partners Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Uniper (OTC:UNPPY), OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF), Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) and BASF’s (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall unit.