Energy 

U.S. LNG export plants slow to a crawl amid Gulf Coast fog, maintenance work

SA News Editor

Natural gas flows to U.S. liquefied natural gas export terminals should increase in the coming days after reportedly collapsing to their lowest levels in nearly a year as fog clears along the Gulf Coast.

Analysts tell Reuters the decline was caused by fog that forced  several vessels to drop anchor in the Gulf of Mexico as well as maintenance work at the LNG terminals and the pipelines feeding them.

The three LNG export terminals in the U.S. - Cheniere Energy's (NYSEMKT:LNG) Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas, and Dominion Energy's (NYSE:D) Cove Point in Maryland - reportedly pulled just 1.5B cf/day of gas from pipelines today, down from a record 5.5B cf/day on Jan. 5.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX, GAZB

