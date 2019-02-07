Corporate Office Properties Q1 FFO guidance in-line

Corporate Office Properties' (NYSE:OFC) guidance for Q1 FFO per share guidance of 49 cents-50 cents comes in line with consensus estimate of 49 cents.

Guidance for 2019 FFO per share of $2.02-$2.06 compares with consensus of $2.06.

Assumes 2019 same-property pool cash NOI 1.5%-3.0%; same-property year-end occupancy 92%-94%.

Reports Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 50 cents, in-line with consensus estimate, down from 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $138.5M vs. $164.6M a year ago.

Q4 same-properties NOI -1.1%.

At December 31, 2018, core portfolio of 161 operating office properties was 93.1% occupied and 94.0% leased.

Conference call on Feb. 8 at 12:00 PM ET.

