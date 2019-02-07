ANGI Homeservices -6.1% despite swing to Q4 profit

  • ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is 6.1% lower after hours after its revenue came up just short in Q4, despite headline growth of 25% and the company's swing to a profit Y/Y.
  • Pro forma, revenue rose 21% to $279.5M, with Marketplace leading the way.
  • Operating income swung to a gain of $17.9M from a loss of $33.9M, and EBITDA grew 307% to $66.2M.
  • Marketplace service requests rose 24% Y/Y to 5.3M; marketplace paying service professionals rose 18%, to 214,000, and revenue per paying service professional rose 16% vs. year-prior growth of 14%.
  • Revenue breakout: Marketplace, $191.1M (up 37%); Advertising and other, $70.9M (up 3%); Europe, $16.9M (up 13%).
  • Free cash flow was $176.7M, vs. a year-ago $15M. Liquidity stood at $361.9M; the company has an undrawn $250M revolving credit facility.
  • Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.
