Primerica adopts $275M buyback program, boosts dividend

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) announces $275M stock buyback program and expects to repurchase $225M of shares in 2019.

Board approves 36% boost in quarterly dividend to 34 cents per share.

Q4 adjusted operating EPS of $2.01 exceeds consensus estimate by 13 cents; compares with $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 Term Life Insurance adjusted operating revenue of $291.9M rose 11% Y/Y.

Q4 Investment and Savings Products adjusted operating revenue of $164.9M increased 11% Y/Y.

Conference call on Feb. 8 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Primerica beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (Feb. 7)