Bezos publishes Enquirer mails, accuses AMI of blackmail

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) chief Jeff Bezos has published an article accusing the National Enquirer and its publisher American Media of blackmail and extortion over personal photos they came to possess.

Personal text messages from Bezos previously ended up in the Enquirer, linked to Bezos' high-stakes divorce from wife MacKenzie, and Bezos hired independent security, convinced that the leak was politically motivated because of investigative pressure from The Washington Post (which Bezos owns).

Now Bezos says that AMI and the Enquirer are threatening to publish photos including a nude self-portrait if he doesn't publicly affirm that he has no basis for suggesting American Media coverage of Saudi Arabia was politically motivated, or influenced by political forces such as President Trump (a friend of AMI's David Pecker).

"If in my position I can’t stand up to this kind of extortion, how many people can?" Bezos asks in his piece.

"Of course I don’t want personal photos published, but I also won’t participate in their well-known practice of blackmail, political favors, political attacks, and corruption. I prefer to stand up, roll this log over, and see what crawls out," he writes.