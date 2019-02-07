Apache plans 'significant' 2019 capex cut to $2.4B

Feb. 07, 2019 6:46 PM ETAPA Corporation (APA)APABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Apache (NYSE:APA) says it plans a $2.4B capital spending budget for 2019, 20% less than the $3B program in announced in October, as it becomes the latest shale producer to cut capital spending because of lower crude prices.
  • At the same time, APA expects FY 2019 production to trend to the midpoint of previously disclosed guidance of 410K-440K boe/day, or 6%-10% growth from Q4 2018 to Q4 2019; U.S. production growth is forecast at 12%-16% including 5% growth in the Permian Basin.
  • APA says the 2019 production plan would be cash flow neutral at an assumed WTI oil price of $53/bbl.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.