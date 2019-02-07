Apache plans 'significant' 2019 capex cut to $2.4B
Feb. 07, 2019 APA Corporation (APA)
- Apache (NYSE:APA) says it plans a $2.4B capital spending budget for 2019, 20% less than the $3B program in announced in October, as it becomes the latest shale producer to cut capital spending because of lower crude prices.
- At the same time, APA expects FY 2019 production to trend to the midpoint of previously disclosed guidance of 410K-440K boe/day, or 6%-10% growth from Q4 2018 to Q4 2019; U.S. production growth is forecast at 12%-16% including 5% growth in the Permian Basin.
- APA says the 2019 production plan would be cash flow neutral at an assumed WTI oil price of $53/bbl.