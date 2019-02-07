Consol Energy says coal production, sales hit record in 2018

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) says the three mines at its Pennsylvania Mining Complex - Bailey, Enlow Fork and Harvey - produced a record 27.6M st of coal in 2018, up 5.6% from the previous record of 26.1M st in 2017.

In Q4, the three mines produced a record 6.8M st, up from 6.4M st in Q3 and 6.2M in last year's Q4; the complex ran at a 97% capacity utilization rate in 2018 and is expected to operate at the same level this year.

CEIX said its Q4 coal sales totaled a record high 7M st, generating an average revenue of $49.81/st vs. 6.2M st sold at $47.21/st in Q3 and 6.2M sold at $46.36/st in the year-ago quarter.

The "improvement was due to higher productivity, early benefits of debottlenecking projects, as well as improved geological conditions at the Enlow Fork mine," CEO Jimmy Brock said in today's earnings conference call.

The CEO said CEIX will see two longwall moves in Q1 and one longwall move in each of the final three quarters of the year, noting Q2 "will be a strong quarter for us."