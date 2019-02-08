Bullard warns of 'restrictive' Fed policy and downside inflation risk

In a Thursday evening speech, St. Louis Fed President (and notable dove) James Bullard thinks Fed rate policy is a "little bit restrictive here, and we might be putting downward pressure instead of upward pressure on inflation."

The central bank should be more worried about slower growth and slower inflation rather than any price pressures, he argued. GDP is forecast to be "considerably" slower than 3% with risks tilted to the downside, even as the Fed is expected to miss its 2% inflation target yet again.

“We have to, even today, be more worried about missing to the low side than the high side,” he says.

He's not yet ready for a rate cut, though: "I'm pretty happy where rates are today," he says, and while the Fed can wait and see a bit, it needs to guard against the downside.

He's also ready to scrap the "dot plot," saying the FOMC should "reassess how much forward guidance we want to give in this environment."