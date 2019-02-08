Iron ore powers to highest since 2014, up 14% since Vale dam disaster

Iron ore futures extend their recent rally, surging as much as 5.8% to $94/ton in Singapore, the highest since August 2014.

Prices are up 9% so far this week after jumping 14% last week in the aftermath of the deadly accident at a Vale tailings dam in Brazil that knocked out 40M tons of annual production.

Vale invoked force majeure earlier this week after a judge forced it to suspend some operations at its Brucutu mine in Brazil, a move the company said would result in the loss of an additional 30M tons/year of production.

A major risk is that the Brucutu operation may be "the first of many of Vale’s mines to see its production halted," with the prospect that tighter regulations may affect supplies from other miners, Citigroup says.

This week’s price action has occurred as markets in China, the most important iron ore user, have been closed for Lunar New Year; iron ore's direction should gain clarity when the country's exchanges resume on Monday.

Relevant tickers include VALE, RIO, BHP, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY