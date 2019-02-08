Trump likely to sign exec order banning Chinese telecom equipment - Politico

Feb. 08, 2019 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Pres. Trump is set to sign an executive order next week banning Chinese telecom equipment from U.S. wireless networks, in a move aimed at protecting the U.S. from cyber threats, Politico reports.
  • The administration plans to release the directive before the Feb. 25-28 MWC Barcelona conference to send a signal that future contracts for cutting-edge technology must prioritize cybersecurity, according to the report.
  • Many countries seek to deploy next-generation 5G wireless networks to power the rapidly proliferating internet of things, and Chinese firms such as Huawei and ZTE are aggressively pushing to build these networks at a lower cost than their competitors.
  • ETFs: XLK, VGT, FDN, TECL, FTEC, VOX, IYW, ROM, QTEC, IYZ, RYT, FNG, TECS, IGM, FCOM, FXL, XNTK, XTL, REW, LTL, JHMT, XWEB, XITK, FNGD, FNGU
