Sasol delays Lake Charles chemicals project as costs balloon to $11.8B

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) says capital costs at its Lake Charles, La., chemicals project have climbed to as high as $11.8B and the startup will be delayed by as many as five months.

Lake Charles is SSL’s largest project and will transform the company’s production mix when it is up and running, but it has faced repeated setbacks, including a 25% cost jump in 2016 to $11B that the company called a "worst-case scenario."

As a result of the delays, SSL says it now expects to report negative EBITDA of $165M-$195M in FY 2019 after previously guiding for full-year EBITDA of $110M-$160M.

SSL says it still expects the Lake Charles project will deliver a steady state of $1.3B EBITDA by FY 2022.