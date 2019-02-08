Trump's China caution deflates U.S. investors on edge over trade

U.S. stock futures point to additional losses after Pres. Trump said yesterday that he would not meet with China's Pres. Xi before a March 1 deadline set by the two countries to achieve a trade deal.

The remarks, which followed comments from White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow that a "pretty sizable distance" remained between the two sides, dampened growing optimism for a trade deal in the short term and weighed on stocks.

"The keystone in the wall of worry is the trade discord," CFRA Research's Sam Stovall said. "Should the negotiations crumble, so too will near term support for equity prices."

Elsewhere, European markets are mixed after a report showed German exports rose more than expected in December, while in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 2% to its lowest level in a month.