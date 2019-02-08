Harmony Gold warns of big drop in H1 earnings

Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) says it expects H1 headline earnings per share will come in 87%-97% lower than this time last year, citing a 915M rand ($67M) depreciation charge due to a decline in value of its Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea, while total costs rose 6%.

But HMY says total gold production for the period jumped 34% Y/Y to 751K oz. as a result of investments in Hidden Valley and the Moab Khotsong mine.

Hidden Valley reached commercial levels of production last June, prompting the larger depreciation charge.