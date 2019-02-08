Altice USA prices $250M 6.500% senior guaranteed notes due 2029

CSC Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) has priced an offering of $250M of its 6.500% Senior Guaranteed Notes due February 1, 2029 at an issue price of 101.75% of the principal amount plus accrued interest from January 31, 2019.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 11.

The Issuer intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under the Issuer’s revolving credit facility.