Hasbro sales down across brands
Feb. 08, 2019 6:42 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)HASBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is on watch after reporting Q4 EPS more than 20% below the consensus mark of analysts.
- Revenue was down 13% to $1.39B during the quarter as lost Toys“R”Us sales in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific was a factor once again.
- Franchise brands revenue fell off 8% to $730M and partner brands revenue was off 20% to $273M. Hasbro's gaming revenue was down 22% to $267M.
- CEO outlook: "In 2019 we are entering the next innovation cycle for NERF and we will deliver break frame innovation across price points in the market this year. Hasbro’s POWER RANGERS line will hit the market in the second quarter, setting the stage for an all new era for this iconic brand."
- HAS +2.12% premarket on light volume.
