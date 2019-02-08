Coty +20% on earnings beat

Coty (NYSE:COTY) reports revenue declined 2% on a constant currency basis in Q2.
Organic net revenues grew 0.7% on a constant currency basis.
Revenue by segment: Luxury: $1.02B (+7%); Consumer Beauty: $967.8M (-15%); Professional: $525.9M (-4%).
Geographic revenue break-up: North America: $742.2M (flat); Europe: $1.2B (-7%); ALMEA: $567.4M (-5%).
Adjusted gross margin rate improved 50 bps to 62.1%,primarily driven by the divisional revenue mix shift toward Luxury and Professional Beauty.
Adjusted operating margin rate fell 40 bps to 12.8%.
The company expects FY2019 constant currency adjusted operating income to be moderately below Y/Y and continues to expect positive free cash flow.
COTY +19.7% premarket.
