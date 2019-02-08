Coty +20% on earnings beat

Coty (NYSE:COTY) reports revenue declined 2% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Organic net revenues grew 0.7% on a constant currency basis.

Revenue by segment: Luxury: $1.02B (+7%); Consumer Beauty: $967.8M (-15%); Professional: $525.9M (-4%).

Geographic revenue break-up: North America: $742.2M (flat); Europe: $1.2B (-7%); ALMEA: $567.4M (-5%).

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 50 bps to 62.1%,primarily driven by the divisional revenue mix shift toward Luxury and Professional Beauty.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 40 bps to 12.8%.

The company expects FY2019 constant currency adjusted operating income to be moderately below Y/Y and continues to expect positive free cash flow.

COTY +19.7% premarket.

Previously: Coty beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 8)