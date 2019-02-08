Natural Grocers posts solid quarter
Feb. 08, 2019 6:54 AM ETNatural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC)NGVCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) is up 0.5% after topping estimates on both lines of its FQ1 report.
- The company says daily average comparable store sales increased 5.5% during the quarter, consisting of a 2.3% increase in daily average transaction count and a 3.2% increase in average transaction size.
- Gross profit rose 40 bps to 26.7% of sales. Operating income was up 84% Y/Y to $4.0M. EBITDA rose 18% to $11.3M.
- Natural Grocers reaffirms full-year guidance for EPS of $0.33 to $0.40 vs. $0.37 consensus.
- Previously: Natural Grocers beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Feb. 7)