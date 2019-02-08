ImmunoGen Q4 top line off 65%

ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q4 results: Revenues: $13.8M (-65.0%); License and milestone fees: $1.7M (-94.3%); Non-cash royalty revenue: $9.7M (+27.6%); R&D support: $0.2M (-60.0%); Clinical materials revenue: $2.2M (+22.2%).

Net Loss: ($40.8M); Loss Per Share: ($0.28); Quick Assets: $262.3M (-1.8%).

2019 Guidance: Revenues: $40M - 45M; Operating Expenses: $265M - 270M; Cash and cash equivalents: $135M - 140M.

Anticipated upcoming events: Report top-line results from Phase 3 FORWARD I trial in H1.

Submit BLA and MAA for mirvetuximab in H2.

Establish IMGN779 recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule for combination studies in AML.

Submit an IND for IMGC936 before year end.

The consensus non-GAAP EPS and Revenue estimate were ($0.32) and $12.27M, respectively.

Previously: ImmunoGen beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Feb. 8)