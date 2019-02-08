Lilly launches exchange offer for Elanco shares
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) initiates its exchange offer with shareholders under which it plans to divest its remaining 293.29M-share stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN). Specifically, LLY shareholders may receive an upper limit of 4.5262 ELAN shares for each LLY share owned. If the upper limit is not in effect, LLY shareholders will receive ~$107.53 of ELAN common for each $100 of LLY stock held. The offer will expire no later than March 6 unless extended or terminated earlier.
- The offer is contingent on a minimum exchange of 146.645M ELAN shares. If oversubscribed, the number of LLY shares accepted may be less than the number of shares tendered. If undersubscribed, LLY will continue to own a certain number of ELAN shares and will conduct additional exchange offers in the future or pay a special stock dividend to LLY shareholders to complete the divestment.