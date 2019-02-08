Radian Group Q4 MI premiums earned rise 6%
Feb. 08, 2019 7:16 AM ETRadian Group Inc. (RDN)RDNBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Q4 adjusted EPS of 70 cents, beating the average analyst estimate of 66 cents, increases from 51 cents a year ago.
- Q4 net mortgage insurance premiums earned of $259.7M, up 6% from $245.2M a year ago.
- MI new insurance written of $12.7B, down 11% from $14.4B a year ago.
- Adjusted net operating return on equity of 17.9% vs. 15% a year ago.
- Total primary mortgage insurance in force at Dec. 31, 2018 of $221.4B rose 2% from $217.1B as of Sept. 30, 2018.
- Persistency was 83.1% for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2018 vs. 81.4% for the twelve months ended Sept. 30, 2018.
- Tangible book value per share $16.06 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $15.43 at Sept. 30, 2018.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
- Previously: Radian Group beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Feb. 8)