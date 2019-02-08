Starbucks CEO confident on China business

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin Johnson tells Reuters that it's unlikely that Chinese coffee chain Luckin will overtake the company in the region this year.

Johnson notes Starbucks launched in ten new cities in China just last quarter, each with a population of over 4M. He also sees Luckin's smaller booth-style units as different in nature than Starbucks stores.

Perhaps on an even more important note , Johnson reiterates that Starbucks isn't seeing a negative impact from the U.S.-China trade battle.