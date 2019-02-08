Brookfield Business Partners results rise on acquisitions, organic growth
- Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Q4 company FFO per limited partnership unit more than doubled to $1.92 from 53 cents a year earlier.
- Q4 revenue of $10.2B, exceeding consensus estimate of $10.1B, increased from $8.38B a year ago.
- Full-year 2018 results reflect "strong growth in funds from operations reflecting contributions from recent acquisitions, as well as improvements and organic growth within our operations," says CEO Cyrus Madon.
- Q4 FFO by segment:
- Business services of $22M, unchanged from a year ago.
- Infrastructure services of $71M vs. $19M a year ago.
- Industrials of $173M vs. $30M a year ago.
- Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
