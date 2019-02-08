Brookfield Business Partners results rise on acquisitions, organic growth

Feb. 08, 2019 7:29 AM ETBrookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU)BBUBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Q4 company FFO per limited partnership unit more than doubled to $1.92 from 53 cents a year earlier.
  • Q4 revenue of $10.2B, exceeding consensus estimate of $10.1B, increased from $8.38B a year ago.
  • Full-year 2018 results reflect "strong growth in funds from operations reflecting contributions from recent acquisitions, as well as improvements and organic growth within our operations," says CEO Cyrus Madon.
  • Q4 FFO by segment:
  1. Business services of $22M, unchanged from a year ago.
  2. Infrastructure services of $71M vs. $19M a year ago.
  3. Industrials of $173M vs. $30M a year ago.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.