UniQure's gene therapy for hemophilia B continues to show treatment effect in mid-stage study; shares up 2% premarket

UniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) is up 2% premarket on light volume following its announcement of updated results from its open-label single-arm Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating gene therapy AMT-061 in patients with severe and moderately severe hemophilia B. The data were presented at EAHAD in Prague.

All three treated patients continue to show increasing and sustained Factor IX (FIX) levels after a single administration of AMT-061. Mean FIX activity for the three participants was 38% of normal, above the threshold considered sufficient to eliminate or significantly reduce the risk of bleeding episodes. Patient #1 achieved FIX activity of 48% of normal at week 16, patient #2 achieved 25% at week 14 and patient #3 achieved 51% at week 12.

Participants will be followed for 52 weeks and will continue to be monitored for five years to assess safety.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.