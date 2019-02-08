GrubHub +2% on Buy upgrades
Feb. 08, 2019 7:43 AM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB)GRUBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Roth upgrades GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from Neutral to Buy and raises the target by $3 to $95, a 15% upside.
- More action: Bank of America Merrill Lynch also steps off the sidelines to a Buy rating.
- GRUB shares took a temporary beating yesterday after Q4 results missed estimates, but an optimistic note from Stephens pared most of the losses.
- GRUB shares are up 2.4% premarket to $84.25.
- Update with more details on the BofAML upgrade:
- The firm says that investments are driving the order acceleration, which is starting to show, and justifies the margin hit.