GrubHub +2% on Buy upgrades

  • Roth upgrades GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from Neutral to Buy and raises the target by $3 to $95, a 15% upside.
  • More action: Bank of America Merrill Lynch also steps off the sidelines to a Buy rating.
  • GRUB shares took a temporary beating yesterday after Q4 results missed estimates, but an optimistic note from Stephens pared most of the losses.
  • GRUB shares are up 2.4% premarket to $84.25.
  • Update with more details on the BofAML upgrade:
  • The firm says that investments are driving the order acceleration, which is starting to show, and justifies the margin hit.
