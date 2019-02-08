GrafTech International reports strong margins for Q4

  • GrafTech International (EAF -2.2%) reports Q4 revenue rose 176.8% Y/Y to $532.8M, the improvement was primarily due to an increase in graphite electrode pricing.
  • Q4 overall margin: Gross increased 2,871 bps to 59.7%; Operating increased 3,410 bps to 34.1% & ad. EBITDA increased 3,179 bps to 61.2%.
  • Key operating metrics: Sales volume was 53 MT (+23.3% Y/Y); Production volume 51 MT (+15.9% Y/Y); Weighted average realized price $9,950 (+140% Y/Y); Total capacity utilization 88%; Total production capacity 58 MT (+13.7% Y/Y).
  • Cash and equivalents of $50M and total debt of $2.2B.
  • The Company returned $228M cash to shareholders in the form of a special dividend of $0.70/share and a regular quarterly dividend of $0.085/share payable on March 29, 2019.
  • Previously: GrafTech International beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 8)
