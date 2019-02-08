Pulmatrix secures $2.5M capital raise; shares down 5% premarket

Feb. 08, 2019 7:49 AM ETPulmatrix, Inc. (PULM)PULMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) has entered into a securities purchase agreement to purchase and sell 1,706,484 shares of common stock at a price of $1.465/share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market, for gross proceeds of ~$2.5M.
  • The Company also agreed to issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to 1,706,484 common shares. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.34/share of common stock.
  • Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is February 12.
  • Shares are down 5% premarket.
