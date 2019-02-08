Ventas sees 2019 as `pivot year in our transition'

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Q4 normalized FFO per share of 96 cents, exceeding consensus estimate of 95 cents, compares with $1.03 a year earlier.

"We are sharply focused on returning to year-over-year growth, and we expect 2019 to be the pivot year in our transition," says Chairman and CEO Debra A. Cafaro.

Ventas rises 0.9% in premarket trading.

Q4 same-store cash NOI rose 0.2% Y/Y, with triple-net up 2.1%, seniors housing operating portfolio down 3.5%, and office up 1.9%.

Sees 2019 normalized FFO per share $3.75-$3.85, trailing consensus estimate of $3.90; sees 2019 same-store cash NOI growth flat to up 1%.

2019 normalized FFO guidance assumes $500M of disposition transactions and receipt of loan repayments in 2019, including the previously announced Brookdale asset sales, with proceeds being used to fund $500M in development and redevelopment projects.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

