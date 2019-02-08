Cboe +1.2% as Q4 beats, on track for 2020 synergy target

  • Cboe (NASDAQ:CBOE) advances 1.2% in premarket trading after Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.54 surpasses the average analyst estimate of $1.37.
  • Compares with 87 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Exits 2018 with run-rate synergies of $57M and on track to reach 2020 run-rate synergy target of $85M.
  • Q4 EBITDA margin of 69.8% vs. 63.2% in Q4 2017; adjusted EBITDA margin was 71.8% vs. 66.6% a year ago.
  • Q4 total net revenue of $334.4M rose 26% from $265.6M a year earlier; revenue by business segment:
  1. Options: $174.5M, up 34% Y/Y.
  2. U.S. equities: $81.5M, up 18%.
  3. Futures: $40.4M, up 13%.
  4. European equities: $24.3M, up 29%.
  5. Global FX: $13.7M, up 14%.
  • 2019 guidance: Sees adjusted operating expenses of $420M-$428M, a projected 2% decline to a nominal increase vs. $426.8M in 2018; excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets of $138M.
  • Sees 2019 effective tax rate on adjusted earnings for the full year to be in the range of 27%-29%.
  • Sees 2019 capex of $50M-$55M.
  • Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Previously: CBOE Holdings beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (Feb. 8)
