Catalyst Bio's MarzAA continues to show positive action in mid-stage hemophilia study
Feb. 08, 2019 8:38 AM ETCatalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO)CBIOBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Updated data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Catalyst Biosciences' (NASDAQ:CBIO) Factor VIIa variant marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) in patients with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors showed a treatment effect. The results were presented at EAHAD in Prague.
- Seven patients have completed dosing, two are currently dosing and others are completing screening. Enrollment is complete.
- The mean annualized bleed rate (ABR) for all participants at study entry was 19.0. All seven patients who completed dosing experienced clinically significant reductions in ABR while five who received either the 30 µg/kg or 60 µg/kg dose experienced no bleeds for 50 days (primary endpoint). Six had no spontaneous bleeds at their final dose level. The median proportion of days with bleeding in the seven participants dropped to 1% compared to 11% at study entry.
- Development is ongoing.