Wirecard -11% on criminal investigations

Munich prosecutors have opened a probe into alleged criminal activities of Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF, OTCPK:WCAGY) management but for now don't see a reason to investigate, a small spark of good news in a bad week for the payments company.

The Financial Times has published a series of articles alleging book-padding in the Singapore office with a senior Wirecard exec using forged and backdated contracts potentially as a way to inflate revenue. Wirecard called the reports "false, inaccurate, misleading, and defamatory."

Earlier today, Singapore police raided Wirecard's local offices. Wirecard confirmed meeting with local law enforcement, said it would fully cooperate with any investigation, and reconfirmed that the accusations against its employees are unfounded.