Arconic +2% after Q4 earnings beat, spinoff plan

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) +2.4% pre-market after beating Q4 earnings estimates and unveiling plans to split into Engineered Products & Forgings and Global Rolled Products business, with a spinoff of one of the businesses.

ARNC says it will explore the potential sale of businesses that do not best fit into the two entities, and launches plans to reduce operating costs by ~$200M on an annual run-rate basis.

ARNC also says it plans to execute its current $500M share repurchase program during H1 and authorizes an additional $500M of stock buybacks; it also expects to reduce its quarterly dividend to $0.02/share from $0.06.

Q4 revenues in the Engineered Products and Solutions business rose 8% Y/Y to $1.6B, Global Rolled Products gained 9% to $1.4B, and Transportation and Construction Solutions fell 6% to $497M.

For FY 2019, ARNC forecasts EPS of $1.55-$1.65, in line with $1.59 analyst consensus estimate, and revenues of $14.3B-$14.6B vs. $14.43 consensus.