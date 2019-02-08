Headwinds seen for beauty stocks

The strong cosmetics sales displayed by Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), Unilever (NYSE:UN) and L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) in their recent earnings reports isn't going unnoticed.

"Demand for makeup is strong among the so-called selfie generation, and shoppers in less mature markets, who still spend far less per capita on beauty products than their Western counterparts, are catching up," notes The Wall Street Journal's Carol Ryan.

Still, Ryan sees some pressure for the beauty companies amid the sales growth, pointing to the heavy reliance on China and escalating marketing costs to defend market share.