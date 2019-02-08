Banco Santander decision on $1.7B of notes could roil $340B market

Banco Santander's (NYSE:SAN) decision on whether to call EUR 1.5B ($1.7B) of so-called Additional Tier 1 notes by Feb. 12 could roil a $340B market for these risky bonds, Bloomberg reports.

The Santander call option is a test case for ATI contingent-convertible debt, or CoCos, as they were some of the first to be issued since the market was created in 2014.

Banco Santander is trading down 0.9% in premarket.

If it doesn't call the notes at this first opportunity, the notes become less valuable because holders would have to wait longer to get the principal repaid.

But it may be cheaper for Santander to extend the bonds rather than retire them and sell new securities because bond market spreads have widened over the past year.

Not only could bond buyers lose confidence in Santander, but they may see other banks as less likely to call their ATIs.