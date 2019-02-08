Aura Health prices $5M brokered subscription receipt financing
Feb. 08, 2019 8:35 AM ETPharmadrug Inc. (LMLLF)LMLLFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aura Health (OTC:LMLLF) announces the price and terms of its brokered private placement subscription receipt offering.
- The Offering will be conducted on an agency basis for the issuance of up to 22,727,272 subscription receipts of Aura at a price of $0.22/Subscription Receipt (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of up to $5M.
- Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder, one unit of Aura consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each Warrant exercisable at a price of $0.28, into one Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of satisfaction of the Conditions.
- The Lead Agent will have an option to offer an additional 15% of the number of Subscription Receipts.
- The Offering is expected to close during the week of February 25.