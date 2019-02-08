Goodyear Tire & Rubber down on earnings miss

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT) reports sales down 5% in Q4, driven by unfavorable currency translation and lower volume.

Tire unit volume fell 3% to 40.7M for the quarter.

Original equipment unit volume dropped 10% Y/Y, primarily due to lower automotive production in China and India.

Replacement tire shipments flat Y/Y, as growth in Europe was offset by weakness in Brazil and China.

Segment sales: America: $2.11B (-3%); EMEA: $1.21B (-4%); Asia Pacific: $552M (-11%).

Segment operating margin: America: 8.5% (-140 bps); EMEA: 6.1% (-1500 bps); Asia Pacific: 9.8% (-900 bps).

Total segment operating margin rate slipped 270 bps to 7.9%.

The company repurchased 897K shares of its common stock for $20M during the quarter.

GT -1.46% premarket.

