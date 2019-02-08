Victory lap for Skechers management

Skechers (NYSE:SKX) is up 18.2% in premarket trading as management hears some praise following the retailer's Q4 bottom line beat and guidance raise.

"Impressive cost control leads to impressive incremental margin," says Cowen on the earnings beat.

"While the 4Q EPS upside is definitely welcome, the real takeaway should be the company's efforts to prioritize profit enhancing measures in its planning proces," notes Evercore ISI.

Shares of Skechers are swapping hands at the highest level since last July.

Previously: Skechers +17% after margins impress (Feb. 7)