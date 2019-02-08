Cleveland-Cliffs edges lower after mixed Q4 results

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) -0.9% pre-market as Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose 40% Y/Y to $188M while revenues rose 36% but fell short of analyst expectations.

CLF says Q4 Mining and Pelletizing pellet sales volume rose 21% Y/Y to 6.5M long tons, helped by healthier customer demand and two additional customer contracts that did not exist in 2017, although shipment volume was held down by unanticipated gale force winds in the Great Lakes, which limited shipping capabilities in October and November.

Q4's revenue rate of $99.42/lt was a 19% increase from the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by increased steel pricing and pellet premiums, but costs climbed 11% Y/Y to $65.43/lt.

For FY 2019, CLF expects full-year sales and production volumes of ~20M long tons.

CLF also says it will increase the productive capacity of its Toledo HBI facility to 1.9M metric tons/year from 1.6M currently.