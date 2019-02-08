FSD Pharma takes issue with former JV partner Auxly
Feb. 08, 2019
- In a press release, FSD Pharma (OTCQB:FSDDF) says it needs to "correct misleading claims" made by former joint venture (JV) partner Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCQX:CBWTF) who, in its own press release, accused FSD of contractual breaches related to its management of the JV cannabis cultivation facility in Cobourg, Ontario, and concerns about "certain aspects" of the buildings' infrastructure. The JV deal was terminated yesterday, February 7.
- FSD counters that it did not breach any aspect of the agreement and that the first phase of construction was supposed to be completed ahead of a Health Canada inspection by year-end 2018 (apparently not done). CEO Dr. Raza Bokhari says, "We simply couldn’t wait any longer for our vendor to perform its obligations and therefore we terminated the agreement."