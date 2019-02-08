Scotiabank to sell El Salvador operations to focus on key markets
Feb. 08, 2019
- Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) agrees to sell its banking and insurance operations in El Salvador to Imperia Intercontinental, allowing it to focus on key markets that can generate greater scale for the Canadian bank.
- The transaction is expected to result in an after-tax loss of about C$170M that primarily represents the carrying value of goodwill relating to this business and will be recorded in Q2 2019.
- Upon closing Scotiabank, Scotiabank's common equity Tier 1 ratio will increase by about 6 basis points.
- Along with other announced sales in Caribbean countries, Scotiabank expects the cumulative impact of these deals to be a after-tax net gain of $250M and a 25-bp increase to its CET1 ratio.
