Restaurant same-store sales up 2% in January

Same-store restaurant sales rose 1.96% in January to match December's pace and mark the best two-month period in tracking conducted by TDn2K for over two years.

Same-store traffic was down 0.72% in January and fell 1.12% on a rolling three-month basis. Some analysts were suggesting going into the current earnings season that the government shutdown and Polar Vortex were drags on restaurant traffic in January.

TDn2K breakdown: "Bad weather negatively impacted restaurant sales during January. Though most regions of the country experienced positive same-store sales growth during the month, the four regions that had flat or declining sales year over year were among the most impacted by severe winter storms. The worst performing region based on same-store sales growth during January was the Midwest (-0.5 percent sales growth)... the best performing segment based on same-store sales during January was fine dining, undoubtedly assisted by a shift in the New Year’s Eve holiday, which fell into the first week of the year in 2019. Conversely, this segment was among the worst performers in December, as the effect of this holiday shift worked against them. Other top performing segments during January were quick service and family dining."

