Emerging markets attract piles of cash: BofAML report

Investors piled record volumes of cash into emerging markets shares and bonds in the past week amid expectations that the U.S. dollar will weaken as the Fed pauses interest rate hikes, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch note.

Some $11.1B flowed into bonds, the biggest amount since May 2018 and $4.3B went into equities.

About $400M was pulled from precious metals, its first drop in in nine weeks, according to EPFR data.

High-yield bonds inflows of were $4.8B, the biggest week in three years; emerging market debt took in $4.4B.

ETFs: EEM, VWO, EMB, IEMG, EDC, PCY, EDF, SCHE, EDZ, EDI, TEI, EMLC, EDD, VWOB, EMD, ELD, EMF, MSD, MSF, ADRE, EEV, HYEM, EUM, EET, CEW, EMHY, SPEM, LEMB, EBND