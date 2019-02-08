Eversource buys 50% stake in offshore wind assets in $225M deal

Feb. 08, 2019 9:20 AM ETEversource Energy (ES), DNNGYES, DNNGYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Eversource (NYSE:ES) agrees to acquire a 50% stake in a portfolio of wind assets off the New England coast from joint venture partner Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) for $225M.
  • The deal includes 50% of the 704 MW Revolution Wind and the 130 MW South Fork projects, as well as interests in two undeveloped New England lease areas that potentially could add more than 1 GW of offshore wind capacity.
  • The two companies have worked on the Massachusetts Bay State Wind offshore wind project since 2016, and the latest deal expands their 50/50 strategic partnership in the northeastern U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.