Eversource buys 50% stake in offshore wind assets in $225M deal
Feb. 08, 2019 9:20 AM ETEversource Energy (ES), DNNGYES, DNNGYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Eversource (NYSE:ES) agrees to acquire a 50% stake in a portfolio of wind assets off the New England coast from joint venture partner Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) for $225M.
- The deal includes 50% of the 704 MW Revolution Wind and the 130 MW South Fork projects, as well as interests in two undeveloped New England lease areas that potentially could add more than 1 GW of offshore wind capacity.
- The two companies have worked on the Massachusetts Bay State Wind offshore wind project since 2016, and the latest deal expands their 50/50 strategic partnership in the northeastern U.S.