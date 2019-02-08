Ubiquiti Networks +10.5% as Enterprise revenue surprises to upside

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) is up 10.5% premarket after it cleared Street bars with its Q2 earnings, including revenue that topped highest analyst estimates.

Non-GAAP EPS rose 75% to easily beat consensus. Gross profit rose 45% to $140.2M, and operating income grew 39% to $91.7M.

Days sales outstanding dropped to 52 from last quarter's 54; inventory rose by $155M to $251.7M Y/Y, and was up $116.8M from the previous quarter.

Revenue breakout: Service Provider Technology, $113.2M (down 5.6%); Enterprise Technology, $194.1M (up 48.2%).

Revenue by geography: North America, $121.2M (up 27.7%); South America, $20.9M (up 0.8%); EMEA, $134.4M (up 31.7%); Asia Pacific, $30.7M (down 7.1%).

Cash and equivalents were $293.3M as of year-end, vs. $666.7M as of last June 30. It also has $145.8M in securities available for sale.

